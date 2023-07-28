SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– The Iconic Sandlot’s 30th anniversary is upon us and it is time to celebrate! An exciting event is about to take place, as fans of the beloved 1993 film “The Sandlot” get a chance to relive the magic on the very grounds where the iconic movie was filmed. As the 30th anniversary of this timeless classic approaches, enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to gather at the original filming location in Glendale, Utah on Saturday, August 5th starting at 4:00pm for an unforgettable celebration.

Fans will have the opportunity to hear firsthand stories, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and personal experiences from the actors and actresses who made this film an enduring piece of cinematic history. The event promises to transport attendees back to the summer of ’62, with the original filming location serving as the perfect backdrop for reliving some of the movie’s most iconic moments. Whether it is reenacting the legendary pool scene, rounding the bases in slow-motion or simply embracing the sense of camaraderie it represents, fans can expect a day filled with nostalgia, laughter, and heartfelt memories. For more information and ticket details, please visit bit.ly/Sandlot30thUT and follow the event on social media for the latest updates @thesandlot30th. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting celebration that will bring a cherished piece of cinema back to where it all began.