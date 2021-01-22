San Diablo Artisan Churros brings theme park therapy!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

San Diablo Artisan Churros was in our kitchen today and boy did they brighten up our Friday! We had an absolutely blast sampling the new flavors, and hearing all about how we can make them at home. They’ve set up a generous promo code for our viewers for 20% off ANYTHING churro for national shipping (https://shipping.sandiablochurros.com/) when you use code: GoodThingsUtah

Founder Scott Porter tells us that San Diablo Artisan Churros is he only nationwide purveyor of gourmet fresh filled churros that delivers deep-fried happiness on demand, and bringing the theme-park food experience home! Offering limited edition Theme Park Therapy Churro Maker Kits, and Theme Park Therapy Take & Bake Churro Kit, featuring the newest theme-park inspired filling flavor Pineapple Paradise provides just the kind of joy we needed!

Other Churro Filling Flavors include: Dulce de Leche, Nutella, sweet cream, homemade lemon curd, and raspberry. We tried them all, we couldn’t pick a favorite and luckily we don’t have to. Take them all home iwth San Diablo’s very own, brand new Churro Maker (also known as an extruder or churrera) an all-in-one tool for churro lovers to make and customize their perfect churro. It comes with a whopping nine churro nozzles, including the San Diablo Signature Hollow Churro nozzle, the first churro consumer product for making fillable churros at home.

Scott developed the Take & Bake Churro Kit as a COVID-19 business pivot to bring the joy of “heaven sent, wicked good” gourmet filled churros safely into the home, and we’re all kinds of impressed!

San Diablo Take & Bake Churros is the perfect choice for fun and exciting pandemic meals, a new tradition that families and friends will want to continue for special occasions and holidays, during and after quarantine.

Visit San Diablo Artisan Churros at 167 W 4500 South Frontage Rd, Murray and peruse all of their awesome products available at sandiablochurros.com

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



