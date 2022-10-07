Veteran’s Day is less than a month away and what better way to honor our veterans by holding a luncheon? The National Ability Center will be holding a luncheon appropriately named ‘Saluting our Heroes’. The NAC provides outdoor activities for individuals of any ability, with one-third of the people they serve being veterans. Many of their patrons are also active duty military and their family members. Caitlin Boganaski, from the National Ability Center, and Frank Devito, Founder of Heroes Haven and Veteran Speaker for Saluting our Heroes, came to the GTU studio to tell us more.

The Saluting our Heroes luncheon will take place on Oct. 20 at 12:30 p.m. and will be held at the NAC’s campus in Summit County. The facility is on 26 acres at Quinn’s junction and has many recreational activities onsite including cycling, archery, high ropes course, mountain biking, and also several offsite activities including skiing and snowboarding at nearby Park City Mountain Resort and white water rafting held in Moab.

Field of Flags:

Nov. 7-14

Miners Hospital Community Center

discovernac.org

Saluting Our Heroes Luncheon