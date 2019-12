For decades, Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) has ensured families with sick children are able to be together and close to the care they need, made possible in part through the change collected from generous customer donations in McDonald’s restaurants. McDonald’s customers can now donate to RMHC through technology that gives them the opportunity to Round-Up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar.

McDonald’s developed Round-Up for RMHC technology to serve as an additional donation option for customers as part of its continued commitment to innovation and technology. The technology and the added convenience it provides for customers looking to donate to RMHC has been well received in test restaurants, with $2.2 million being raised through Round-Up for RMHC.