SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — In the famous words of The Beatles, “All you need is love.” Jenn Niedfeldt, Salt Lake Speaks producer and Salt Lake County Arts and Culture Community Engagement Senior Manager was joined by Gloria Arredondo, poet Curator, to share about the Eccles Theater Salt Lake Speaks: Love in All Languages.

It will be a multi-lingual, multi-cultural evening of poetry, focused on love. The event is free to the public and will be held onstage in the Eccles Theater Grand Lobby on Friday, August 25, 2023, starting at 7:00 p.m.

Utah has an active, vibrant poetry community and Salt Lake Speaks live poetry events are powerful experiences for artists and audiences as participants share experiences and emotions and build important community connections. Arredondo has secured 15 extraordinary Utah poets will share their feelings and stories about love in many languages. In addition to the live spoken word, Michael Monson, a classical guitarist, will open the evening and play in between poetry sets. Tin Angel at the Eccles, one of Salt Lake’s favorite local restaurants, will be open for light bites and cocktails before and during the event.

More information about the event on the Salt Lake County Arts & Culture website, saltlakecountyarts.org