The best of our Beehive State

Salt Lake Magazine presents its annual Best of the Beehive edition.

Each year the bi-monthly publication editors choose many favorites from every part of the state. Salt Lake Magazine’s Assistant Editor Jen Hill, joined us on GTU to talk about a few of the winners.

The magazine offers a curated selection of options for where to go, what to see and do, and what to eat in and around Utah. The Salt Lake magazine staff offers expert opinions and insight on local dining, entertainment, outdoor activities, and shopping.

Here are the Best of Beehive’s Salt Lake Magazine has selected according to regions:

Salt Lake-

Best Hiker: Todd Powellson, Parrot Whisperer

The #1 thing to do in Utah during the summer is hike! Nothing should stop you, including bringing your parrot.

Best Yoga Slumber Party: Schole Yoga, let Nidra yoga get your power zzz’s on.

Sugarhouse-

The Penguin Brothers: Best Gourmet (ice cream) Sandwich. They have delicious ice cream and freshly baked cookie combos.

North Salt Lake-

Best Way to Lose Your Voice: Cannibal Roller Coaster at Lagoon. The steepest vertical drop in North America, duh, it’s straight down.

Ogden-

Best Piano, City Club Bar: Everything Beatles. If you are worried or have anxiety about them never existing, you can go there and be reassured.

West-

Best Way to Bulk Up: 500 West Hello! Bulk Market. They have refillable bulk item foods, bulk items, coffee, cleaning supplies (laundry soap)…. fresh food items as well. Woman-owned.

Logan-

Cache Humane Society Cat Cabana: get to hold and socialize with the kittens before they are adopted, or adopt one yourself. It’s kitten season.

South of Salt Lake-

Best Excuse to Buy a Sari: Salt Lake Studios Bollywood Dance Class – who hasn’t fantasized about wearing a sari and dancing around?

Utah County-

Dry Bar Comedy Club: Comedy Clean Enough for Utah County (and the world)

Park City-

Best Brunch Spot: Harvest (Coffees and Avocado Toast) or Biscuits and Gravy Woodland Biscuit Co. (Best Recovery after a Long Night)

