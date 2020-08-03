Salt Lake Magazine’s Best of the Beehive issue

Mary Malouf from Salt Lake Magazine came to visit us today, sharing the greatest parts of our state in the latest issue, Best of the Beehive. Full of COVID-19 friendly ideas as well, such as how to safely solo hike, see a drive-in movie with the family, and so much more!

The magazine is full of who is doing what when it comes to restaurants offering curbside, pick-up, wine, the list goes on. Our community has gotten creative, and Salt Lake Magazine has the details!

This Best of The Beehive issue is out through August! www.saltlakemagazine.com