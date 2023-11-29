Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson stopped by to speak about the soon-to-be enacted, My County Rec Pass Program. It provided all Salt Lake County kids, ages 5-18 with free access to the county’s 15 rec centers.

The cost of the rec center is about $5 per visit, but if you were to go everyday that’s $20 a week. That’s a lot of money for a lot of families on a budget. Especially when there’s multiple children. This new program could take away that financial barrier, and let all families enjoy.

This proposal comes at an important time, especially when the mental health of our kids has been such an important topic these days.

Set to begin in June 2024 is when access to the recreation centers, ice centers, and swimming pools begin, with over twenty-five different facilities total. This aims to enhance physical, social, and educational development, promote health and safety, and foster social cohesion.

