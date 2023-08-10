SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are looking to grow your family with the addition of a fur friend, Salt Lake County Animal Services has some incredible deals happening this month. All month long you can pick the price to adopt a pet.

They are also holding their biggest fundraiser event of the year called the Spaygetti and No Balls Gala. It will take place on Friday August 25th from 6-9 pm at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center. Funds go towards supporting spay and neuter programs like, TNR, Officer Care Program for citizens in need, Free Feline Fix and more. Dinner will be served plus guests can enjoy a cocktail or mocktail. There will be games to play and baskets to bid on. You can buy your tickets online now at cbo.io/tickets/purchase_tickets