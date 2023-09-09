SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s quite the milestone! Salt Lake Community College is celebrating its 75th anniversary as a new school year begins.

Whether your a recent high school graduate or an adult looking to go back to school, Salt Lake Community College offers a variety of higher education opportunities in many different fields of study. S.L.C.C. has compuses and programs located throughout the Salt Lake Valley with its newest campus located in Herriman.

S.L.C.C. was originally founded (1948) as a vocational school to primarily serve returning vets/GI Bill. Still serve thousands of veterans and their families each year. The school’s original slogan was: Learn to Earn, Learn to Live.

IN 1987, S.L.C.C. became a two-year school to prepare students to transfer to Utah’s 4-year colleges. Todaym S.L.C.C. is Utah’s largest two-year college (9 locations) with more than 40,000 students annually.

