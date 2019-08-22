The Salt Lake Climbers Alliance presents the Salt Lake Climbing Festival, a two day event taking place Saturday August 24th and Sunday August 25th at Brighton Ski Resort. Deena Marie joined Chandler Vaccaro, Salt Lake Climbing Festival Event Coordinator, in beautiful Little Cottonwood Canyon to discuss event details and learn about the sport.

Nine Utah guiding companies will lead over one hundred participants through twenty-five clinics. Chandler tells us they range from beginner to expert, anyone can participate and get on the rock with education and knowledge in their back pocket.

Talking us through the gear used, and showing off her awesome bouldering skills, Chandler gave us a quick lesson in what goes into this athletic sport, while reminding us how accessible it is when we’ve got the mountains right here in our backyard!

Home base for the weekend will be at the Millicent Chalet at beautiful Brighton. All proceeds from the event directly benefit Salt Lake Climbing Alliance, and their ability to perform ongoing trail work, access advocacy, and stewardship of the Wasatch.

For prices, pass options, check-in times and more, visit saltlakeclimbingfestival.com