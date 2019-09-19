Salt Lake City’s most popular podcast

The I am Salt Lake podcast is one of the most successful and popular local podcasts. Deena Marie sat down with hosts and married couple Chris and Krissie Holifield to get a behind-the-scenes look on what they’ve created.

Chris said he got the idea seven years ago while at the downtown farmers market, “Why don’t I just chat with all these awesome people right here in Salt Lake City? They’re in my own backyard, they probably have cool stories.”

The couple has interviewed all walks of life, from small business owners, to actors, to politicians. When it comes to the popularity of podcasting, Krissie says she thinks it’s because it’s such a personal medium. “You’re putting someone’s voice in your ears, and you’re listening to them, and you’re connecting to them, and it resonates one-on-one.”

Chris and Krissie also run a business called Podcasting is Easy, for those looking to start their own podcasts. They provide guidance of every aspect from fine-tuning your own unique concept, to what equipment you need, to how to engage listeners, and get sponsors.

Catch up on previous episodes of I am Salt Lake, submit an idea for a guest, or ask your podcast questions at iamsaltlake.com