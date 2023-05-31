Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Utah’s pride week is right around the corner! Salt Lake City will be covered in rainbows this week as we celebrate. Ted Nicholls, with the Utah Pride Center, discussed all things pride week with us today. Tune in to know what we can expect to see for this week’s events!

To kick off pride week, the first event will start on Thursday, June 1st, with a fancy pride gala featuring many artists for your listening entertainment. On Friday, June 2nd, a march and rally will occur at the capitol, beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a “loud and clear” opening concert.

Ted Nicholls encourages everyone to come to Salt Lake to participate in the events. The pride community hopes to share moments with current allies while building new ones. The pride community is for everyone, and they are looking forward to a vibrant celebration.

Utah’s Pride Festival will go from June 1st – June 4th. To get tickets to all of the Pride events taking place, visit utahpride.org. Keep up with all things “pride” by following along on social media @utahpridecenter.