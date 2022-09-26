(Good Things Utah) Never know what to eat? Struggle agreeing on dinner with your partner? Want a great place to meet up with friends for a drink? Might we suggest a trip to the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar. Woodbine is located at 545 W. 700 S. in Salt Lake City just off the 6th South exit in the Granary District. This might just be your newest spot to get a bowl of ramen and a slice of pizza, all in one spot. Everyone will be happy about your restaurant pick!

The cafeteria-style hall has a variety of choices from local favorites such as Mozz Artisan Pizza, Dead Pan Sandwich, 3 Cups Coffee, The Taco Lady, Yakuza Ramen, and still looking for more vendors. While you can purchase your choice of beer or wine in the dining hall, head upstairs for more choices with liquor. The 21+ rooftop is packed with a view overlooking the street featuring a fully serviced bar to enjoy the patio area.

The building that houses Woodbine, is an old, restored, historic building nestled in one of Salt Lakes oldest districts. Ryan, Woodbine Food Hall General Manager, wanted to keep the building accessible to the public as opposed to knocking it down. The bare bones was a big draw into maintaining and celebrating the original structure. The building is comprised of 9 kitchens with 5 being occupied, meaning 4 spots are available for potential vendors. If this sounds like your business could live here, stop by to check out the double-decker experience.

Want to see for yourself? Hours of operation for Woodbine are Tuesday-Saturday from 7 am to 9 pm. Follow Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar on Instagram at @woodbineslc.

For more episodes, go online to TasteUtah.com and watch every Sunday at 9:30 pm.

**This segment contains sponsored content