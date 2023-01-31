SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah)–The Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club is back and better than ever! Owners Adam Davis and Jeff Butt are excited to announce the official reopening of the club with a brand-new, larger building. With 24/7 accessibility and day passes starting at just $15, the club is the perfect place for ping pong enthusiasts of all levels to enjoy the sport they love.

Owners, Adam and Jeff are passionate about promoting the sport of table tennis and providing a welcoming environment for players to hone their skills. The club is open 365 days a year, with members receiving a key fob for 24/7 access. Memberships start at just $75 a month, providing players with unlimited access to the club’s ping pong tables and amenities.

For those who are new to the sport or interested in checking out the club, now is the perfect time to do so! Through March 1st, first-time visitors can take advantage of a free day pass. So, come experience the thrill of ping pong and discover why the Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club is the premier destination for table tennis in the city.

For more information, visit SLCTT.com, or follow the club on social media.