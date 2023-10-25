SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – One of our favorite guests, Pastor Shawn Clay from Salt Lake City Mission stopped by GTU to share details about the Annual Harvest For The Hungry event benefitting people struggling with food insecurities, hunger and homelessness.

The public is invited to help with the annual Thanksgiving Holiday Food Box Giveaway event hosted by the Salt Lake City Mission. Donations are needed to help supply the food boxes. Also, all in need are welcome to attend the event taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last on November 20, 2023 – at the Salt Lake City Mission, 1151 South Redwood Road, #106, Salt Lake City.

Donations can be made Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 11 and 18th, and Dec. 2, 9 and 16th.

Please contact Salt Lake City Mission for more details at 801.355.6310. You can also visit their website at SaltLakeCityMission.org or Facebook page for updated information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Salt Lake City Mission.