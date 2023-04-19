- On Good things Utah this morning – Despite Salt Lake City’s love for fry sauce and dirty sodas, the capital of the Beehive State was ranked the fifth healthiest city in the U.S. in 2023, according to a report from WalletHub. Based on a point system ranking the major U.S. cities on their health care, food and green space, Salt Lake City ranked high on the list, and has consistently for a few years. According to USA Today, Salt Lake City sat at No. 5 on the same list last year, and according to a different report, Salt Lake was ranked the healthiest city in the country in 2018. WalletHub reports that Salt Lake City’s health care fares well against other cities, ranking Salt Lake and West Valley City tied at No. 5 for the most dietitians and nutritionists per capita. Salt Lake ranked higher than the national average in mental health counselors per capita, and placed No. 7 for quality of public health systems and No. 8 for cost of basic medicine.
- Salt Lake’s proximity to thousands of acres of wilderness and plentiful options for indoor and outdoor recreation are some of the many factors that make the city healthy. Salt Lake ranked 7th in the nation for hiking trails per capita — this is no surprise, as there are dozens of hikes just miles from downtown Salt Lake City, and according to AllTrails, there are around 193 trails in the greater Salt Lake City area. Salt Lakers seem to be keeping physically active at a higher rate than other cities. Salt Lake ranks higher than the national average in number of physically active adults (28th in the nation), and number of fitness centers per capita (4th in the nation), and fitness instructors per capita (17th in the nation). Though we have our fair share of unhealthy food, Salt Lake has more healthy (22nd in the nation) and gourmet (7th in the nation) restaurant options than much of the country, according to WalletHub’s data. Click here to read the article: https://www.deseret.com/utah/2023/4/18/23683673/salt-lake-city-ranked-5th-healthiest-city-in-the-u-s And tune in for the list of unhealthiest cities and so much more on a Wednesday edition of GTU!
Salt Lake City lands in the top 5 healthiest cities in the country
by: Nicea DeGering
