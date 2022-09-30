Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot.

Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.

Mozz packs a punch with their vegan pizza complete with vegan cheese and vegan sausage, but the secret menu item is their– garlic bread. This bread comes with a side of ranch or local honey dipping sauce topped with a homemade compound garlic butter. This bread will have you wanting more and more as it is a sourdough, fermented bread making it great for digestion and your taste buds.

Supporting locally owned businesses is one of Mozz’s great qualities, representing as mentioned local honey, Han’s Kombucha, and Tap Roots Soda. But what is new for the Salt Lake City location? Beer and wine. Owner and operator of Mozz, Erin Henriod, said that this is something people have always wanted and is really excited about having here in Salt Lake City.

Come down to Woodbine Food Hall to get some of what Mozz has to offer or try the other five restaurants found inside. Located in the Granury District in between 5th and 6th W. off 545 West 700 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12 pm – 9pm.

*Sponsored content.