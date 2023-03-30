SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — On April 2, 2023, the Autism Community is moving from Autism Awareness to Autism ACCEPTANCE, and the Salt Lake Bees are joining in the effort to promote this shift. The team is hosting their very first Autism Acceptance Day on April 1st. The team is offering free admission to families impacted by autism. Those interested can email MadelineD@valleycares.com to get the link for free tickets.

Tony Parks, the Director of Fan Experience for the Salt Lake Bees, says, “We are thrilled to host this event to promote Autism Acceptance. We want to show our support for the autism community and create a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone.”

In addition to the game, an art gallery and online auction will take place on April 4th from 6-8 pm in Murray. Those who are interested can donate to the cause through the Valley Cares website at https://valleycares.auctions.networkforgood.com/auctions/spread-your-wings-art-auction. All proceeds will go to support autism programs and services.

Bumble, the team’s mascot, even made an appearance on the show and made us laugh with their antics.

The Salt Lake Bees are excited to take part in the Autism Acceptance movement and create a positive impact in the autism community. Join them on April 1st to show your support and help spread awareness and acceptance for individuals with autism.