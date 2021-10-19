Salt Lake City and Boise top another national list for record breaking home prices

- On Good Things Utah this morning – As the stampede thunders on for housing in the wild West, the Salt Lake City metro area and its top housing competitor, Boise, Idaho, just topped another national list for record-breaking home prices. Only Boise’s red-hot market outpaced Salt Lake City for the largest percentage increase in year-over-year median home sale prices, according to the latest RE/MAX National Housing report released Monday. “The secret is out about Boise,” Callie Williams, an agent with RE/MAX Elite Properties in Boise, said in a prepared statement. “It’s a great place to live, raise a family and enjoy the outdoors. Since COVID we’ve seen a huge influx of buyers relocating to Boise. The pandemic made people rethink their situation, and we quickly ran out of inventory, skyrocketing our prices.” To read more click here: https://www.deseret.com/utah/2021/10/18/22732959/the-wild-west-housing-prices-utah-idaho-boise-salt-lake-city-top-new-us-list-biggest-price-increases
- Speaking of housing, signing a lease is the reality TV equivalent of receiving the final rose: It’s a big commitment even though it’s probably only temporary. Not unlike speed dating, apartment hunting requires thinking on your toes, or in The Bachelor terms, being vulnerable. To get to know a home on the fly, you’ll have to do a little extra digging on the spot. To help us navigate our next move, we asked the pros to share the questions they wish clients would ask more often before they put a ring on it—er, sign the dotted line. Tune in or click here for all the important information: https://www.domino.com/content/things-to-ask-real-estate-agent-rental/
- And Michelle Young says she ‘stayed true’ to herself on The Bachelorette ahead of the season premiere tonight on ABC. Coming from her job as an elementary school teacher, Young, who was the runner-up on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, said she’s accustomed to being in a position where “everybody’s watching.” But “this situation,” she said, is “so different.” “It’s so abnormal because you are showcasing a relationship and multiple relationships on national television,” the Minnesota native continued. “But what I can say is that there is a world where you can handle yourself, where you can be a teacher, but then you can also have a life and you can live your life. And, you know, teaching’s one part of me and it’s a very big passionate part of me, but what makes me a good teacher was staying balanced on the other side of that.”
- Finally, Selena Gomez is opening up about how her hands-off approach to social media has ultimately “saved my life.” Speaking with Women’s Wear Daily, the 29-year-old revealed, “I do all of my posts through texting my assistant and the caption that I want.” Gomez doesn’t have Instagram, Facebook or Twitter downloaded on her phone, a revelation she made back in 2019 that she has stuck to ever since. “That’s a huge, significant part of why I feel like I’ve been as healthy as I have been,” the singer told the outlet. “I’m completely unaware of, actually, what’s going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy. And maybe that doesn’t make everybody else happy, but for me, it’s really saved my life.”
- At the end of the show, where are the spookiest places to live? We have the Halloween map that will show you how many ghost sightings have occurred in each state… so where does Utah fall? Tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 1.