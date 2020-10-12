Salt Lake Acting Company presents its 49 3/4 season

Joshua Black, Director of Marketing and Communications of Salt Lake Acting Company joined us today to talk about how the company has gotten innovative to keep their actors employed, and audiences entertained!

SLAC was supposed to have been celebrating its 50th season starting this fall, but due to COVID-19, the theatre staff decided to celebrate it as their “49 3/4 Season” instead, adapting to the current climate–balancing actor, and audience safety with a drive to also continue to entertain.

All of SLAC’s productions this fall are a gift to season subscribers, and a pay-what-you-can price to single ticket buyers. It’s SLAC’s way of giving back to the community that has supported them during this insane time.

The first production of the season is called American Dreams, which plays October 14-18. It’s an homage to classic American game shows, with an extremely timely and political twist.

SLAC digital shorts has recently launched, which will be a series of 10 short films written by local playwrights (or playwrights with local ties), each of whom was paid $500 for their script in a crowdsourced competition this past spring. Four have been released so far, and you can find them all on SLAC’s YouTube channel!

For information to subscribe to the 49 3/4 Season, visit saltlakeactingcompany.org