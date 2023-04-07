SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Salt Lake Acting Company knows how to thrill an audience with every performance. Next week, their new show “Yoga Play” is taking the stage. Penny Caywood, director of “Yoga Play”, alongside Jessica Anusua, one of the show’s actresses, gave us some insight into what the show is all about.

“Yoga Play” is a workplace comedy that follows an athleisure company recovering from a backfired business plan. The main character in the story is the company’s CEO, Joan, and most of the story follows her interactions with the rest of the cast. “Yoga Play” was written in 2016 so it is new and addresses some themes that are still relevant today. Identity, culture, and the search for authenticity are all navigated within the context of an athleisure company.

Jessica plays the role of Ramona, as well as a couple of other characters in the show. This show is her first with SLAC and she is excited about her stage premiere. She’s loved her experience with the company, noting their professionalism, dedication to equity, and creativity.

SLAC has been a part of the Salt Lake community for over 50 years, and they are dedicated to inclusivity. They make it a mission to bring diverse and new work to the area, and their work helps to enrich the community around them.

“Yoga Play” is performing from April 12 to May 7, and it’s a show you won’t want to miss! To make their shows enjoyable for all, they have special dates for accessibility performances! These performances include sensory friendly (4/22), open captioned (4/30), ASL interpreted (5/06), and audio described (5/07). To get your tickets, visit SLAC’s website, and keep an eye out for future productions from this amazing company.