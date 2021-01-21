Salt Lake Acting Company announces digital New Play Sounding Series

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Salt Lake Acting Company announces a completely digital New Play Sounding Series Festival, one with all BIPOC playwrights and directors! Their first play, Daddy Issues, is Monday, January 25th. Executive artistic director Cynthia Fleming joined us with the details. These three plays are new, and in-development. One in January, February, and March, all are free to the public.

For this year’s festival, SLAC thought it important to elevate and spotlight BIPOC (Black Indiginous People of Color) artists and stories. All 3 works are by BIPOC playwrights, all 3 are directed by BIPOC theatre artists, and all casts will be comprised of 50% (or greater) BIPOC actors.

As part of the festival, in order to continue to employ artists during a difficult time for the industry, playwrights are being given more artistic input than ever. In addition to a director and stage manager, they are being provided with a dramaturg as well as a resource artist of their choice (this can range from an intimacy director to a costume designer to a social work or any other expert they see fit to utilize.)

First up on January 25th at 7pm is DADDY ISSUES by Kimi Handa Brown, directed by Summer L. Williams. Daddy Issues is a new play focused on four college girls and their experiences with the men in their lives and how it affects them on a day to day basis. We follow them throughout their days as they bond with each other, make mistakes, and try to learn to grow during a time when it seems everyone else’s opinion matters more than your own.

Like all New Play Sounding Series readings, Daddy Issues is completely free. Visit saltlakeactingcompany.org for reservation info and to stay up-to-date on future SLAC events.