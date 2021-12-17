Salt & Honey boasts one-of-a-kind items

Ashley Collett, co-owner and Founder of Salt & Honey Market showed us wonderful locally handcrafted gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list! Salt & Honey features over 500 local makers every year in their pop-up markets, and retail stores.

The Holiday Makers Market is open 7 days a week through Jan 2nd at two of their locations, 9th & 9th and Fashion Place! New products and makers swap out weekly so it’s ever changing and always magical.

We saw Sirop (drink mixers), Waypoint Wanderers (scratch off maps), Hum Stitchery (young girls dresses), Honeycoast (candles), The Book Ladies Daughter (childrens books), Ker-ij Jewelry, Flourish Heirloom (toys), A&A Leather (wallets), Sir Walter (Chocolate and Candy), Ashley Collett Design (apparel).

Purchasing gifts locally uplifts the economy, creates jobs for artists, and makes for unique one-of-a-kind treasures that receivers are sure to love. This woman-owned business has a staff full of artists, crafters, designers and creatives.

Salt & Honey has a one day Christmas sale Dec 18th online and in-store. 15% off everything – no code needed! Open 7 days a week at 3 locations. 926 E 900 S Salt Lake City, Fashion Place Mall, and the Visit Salt Lake Visitor’s Center and Gift Shop, right next to the Salt Palace.

Online www.saltandhoneymarket.com instagram @saltandhoneymarket

