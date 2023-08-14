Chris Stegman, Chief Revenue Officer of Salt City Socials was in studio to give us all the details of the second annual Salt City Wine and Dine Event happening on August 19th on the beautiful grounds of La Caille!

With over 55 food and drink vendors, including 14 wineries, you’ll end the evening enjoying a live two hour concert at the stunning and recently renovated grounds of La Caille. You can also expect a Las Vegas magician performing all day as you take advantage of the food and wine parings.

Tickets are going quick, with around fifty still available! Hop online now to secure your spot at this not-to-be-missed event! saltcitywineanddine.com

Instagram/Facebook/TikTok : Salt city wine and dine, and Salt city socials