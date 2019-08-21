Salt and Honey Market: like Etsy in real life!

The Salt and Honey market is best described as Etsy come to life! The business started in 2015 as a twice a year pop up shop, and became so popular that they needed a permanent home.

Deena Marie chatted with owners Ashley Collette and Nicole Choules about the shop’s artisans. All small-shop makers, Ashley says the items you’ll find at Salt and Honey are hand crafted, one-of-a-kind, interesting products that you’ll get from creative individuals, rather than mass marketing.

A maker herself, Ashley showed off her newest Utah pride themed collection which includes prints, stickers, pins, magnets, hats, and more.

Nicole told us the inspiration behind her girls clothing line is her own daughters. A long time vintage lover, Hum Stitchery carries sizes 3 months to 12 years of age, and has a vintage-modern 70’s flair.

Not to leave out the adults, Maeberry Vintage is also carried at Salt and Honey, offering rare pieces and treasures from carefully scoured estate sales. Mineral and Matter, popular local jewelry, can also be found here. Their pieces, art, gemstones, and décor fly off the shelves.

Visit Salt and Honey Market Monday through Saturday 10 am – 9 pm, Sunday 12 pm – 6 pm, at 111 S. Rio Grande Street, and online at saltandhoneymarket.com