We went behind the scenes and into the studio of the Salt and Butter Soap Kitchen with owner and creator Melanie Instefjord. Melanie created her business in 2017, after a history of working in skincare, soaps, and building a knowledge behind each. An autoimmune disorder was the catalyst for her to create an all-natural product with no processed chemicals.

Melanie showed us her triple butter line that has a scent for every preference, soap curls to wash your hands with that last even longer than 20 seconds, lip gloss, and more!

The artistry of the soaps is top notch. Melanie creates full scenes on some that look like a painting! Showing us how the soap is cut, and packaged, along with the help of Melanie’s mother, her soaps are ready to be purchased online and at local farmers markets when it’s safe to do so.

Visit www.saltandbuttersoap.com and on instagram at @saltandbuttersoap