Ever wondered if you can achieve salon styled hair at home? With a few simple tips, stylist, Haylie Soelberg says you can!

Product is a must! She mentioned that using texture spray is more effective than hair spray. The type of curling iron you use is very important. A big barrel is best for big curls. Don’t overlap the hair. Watch her technique as she pulls the curls down and creates a dread curl that will create that beautiful wave in your hair. Be sure to use heat protectant on you hair before you start to curl.

You can find Haylie on Instagram at @hayliesoelberg