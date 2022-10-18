Ever wondered if you can achieve salon styled hair at home? With a few simple tips, stylist, Haylie Soelberg says you can!
- Product is a must! She mentioned that using texture spray is more effective than hair spray.
- The type of curling iron you use is very important. A big barrel is best for big curls. Don’t overlap the hair.
- Watch her technique as she pulls the curls down and creates a dread curl that will create that beautiful wave in your hair.
- Be sure to use heat protectant on you hair before you start to curl.
You can find Haylie on Instagram at @hayliesoelberg