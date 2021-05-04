Salmon Tapas & Avocado Toast

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Erick Pernia, CEO/Partner of Habitat SLC came by to share two tasty recipes from their new coffee house. Habitat SLC is a new coffee shop that brings fine dining and new flavors to you!

Find Habitat SLC online and IG.

Avocado Toast

Ingredients:

-Toast, Substitute with Gluten-Free option

-Avacado Cream

-Salt, and Pepper

-Olive Oil

-Feta Cheese

-Poached Egg

-Cherry Tomatoes

-Cilantro

-Dry Fruits, and Nuts

Directions:

1.This will also start with a slice of toast and can be switched out with a gluten-free option.

2.This will start by being topped with a house-made avocado cream that will be spread over the entire toasted bread. This avocado is dressed with spices, salt, and olive oil to preserve the avocado.

3.Once we have added the cream, add feta cheese.

4.After adding a poached egg, cherry tomatoes, and some cilantro.

5.Optional toppings with dry fruit and nuts.

Salmon Tapas

Ingredients:

-Long Toasted Bread

-Brie Cheese

-Salad with tomatoes, with onion and cilantro.

-Salt, Pepper, and Olive Oil

-Dash of Lemon

-Dash of Balsamic.

-Salmon

Directions:

1.Start with a long toasted bread

2.Top the toast with brie cheese, topped with a salad of tomatoes with onion and cilantro.

3.Dress with salt, pepper, and olive oil with a dash of lemon and a bit of balsamic.

4.Finish it off with salmon.

To experience this toast with Habitat SLC’s secret house sauce, make a stop at their coffee house at, 366 State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111.