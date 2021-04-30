Sales are soaring, Crocs are officially the shoe of the pandemic

- On Good Things Utah this morning – From TikTok dances to fashion statements to old-fashioned public service announcements, teens are doing their part to encourage other young people to sign up for their COVID-19 vaccine shots. In Springfield, Illinois, 15-year-old Aliyah Hashmi created a line of “vaccinated” T-shirts for people to show off their vaccination status and also remind everyone that we’re all in this together. The high school freshman told TODAY she was inspired to do something after seeing the toll the pandemic was taking on her mother, a doctor working on the front lines. “My family and I were talking about ways to help stop the spread,” Hashmi said. “And with the vaccine coming out, I wanted to do something to help bring awareness.”
Make-A-Wish Utah has partnered with Dr. Dish and the Utah Jazz to grant the wish of 8-year-old Steele, who has been diagnosed with cancer. Since his diagnosis, Steele has undergone brain surgery, medications, 50 rounds of chemotherapy, and inpatient care. Steele's wish was granted just yesterday and we are sharing the sweet video.
An Oklahoma teen's attempt to forge a new life in Arkansas went seriously awry after she inadvertently relocated to a retirement community in the process. A clip documenting the ridiculous gaffe currently boasts 3.4 million views on TikTok! We'll tell you how Madi Ann ended up in senior citizen housing?