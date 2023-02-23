PROVO, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Jaylynn Lindley, a 16-year-old student from Salem Hills High School, was named Miss Utah’s Teen 2023 this past weekend at the Provo Covey Center. It is safe to say that this talented young lady has a bright future ahead of her. With a passion for dance, a commitment to academics, and a heart for service, Jaylynn is a true inspiration to young people everywhere.

At the Miss Utah’s Teen competition, Jaylynn shone brightly, winning several awards including the Top Fitness, Top Evening Gown, and Overall Dancer Award. Her hard work and dedication also earned her the 11th-grade Scholastic Achievement Award. Upon winning the title, Jaylynn received a $5,000 cash award and a 2-year tuition waiver to Utah Tech University. These accolades are well-deserved, and will assist in her future college endeavors.

Jaylynn is a dancer at Center Stage Performing Arts in Orem and balances it all with grace and style. She performed her award winning dance routine titled, “Dreams”.

Her commitment to dance is matched by her commitment to service. Her community service initiative, “Find Your Fire,” helps students to discover their future goals, interests, reasons for what they do, and experiences. She hopes to raise $2,000 for a high school senior this year through her Arts Night Fundraiser, which highlights young people who have a passion for what they do.

Jaylynn’s ultimate goal is to attend BYU as a Cougarette and then graduate from Harvard Medical School. Her drive and determination are truly inspiring, and her commitment to service shows that she is not only dedicated to her own success but also to the success of others. It is no wonder that she has been recognized as Miss Utah’s Teen, and we can only imagine the great things she will accomplish in the future.

If you are interested in booking Jaylynn for an event, you can visit the Miss Utah’s Teen website or follow her year of service on Instagram at @missamericasteenut