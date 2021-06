One of our favorite home chefs, Elaine Alfano, joined us from her kitchen today to show us how to whip up a simple, party-pleaser. No fuss, no mess, salad on a stick!

Ingredients:

-Skewers

-Tomatoes of your choice (cubed)

-Cucumbers (cubed)

-Romaine Lettuce (cubed)

You can use your favorite raw vegetable, olives would go great as well.

Directions:

1.Drizzle dressing over skewers or put dressing of your choice in a ramekin and drizzle with a spoon.

2.Enjoy

Find Elaine on IG.