Saffron Circle is today’s Save the Faves

The restaurants of Saffron Valley are absolutely delicious. With four locations, there is likely one for tasty Indian food near you. As soon as you see what we sampled from Riverton location Saffron Circle today, you’re going to be planning your trip in! Find them in the Avenues, Sugarhouse, South Jordan, and Riverton. We tasted the yummy:

Mango chicken kebab: grilled in their tandoor clay oven

Samosas: savory pastry with potatoes and green peas filling

Butter chicken: pulled chicken in a buttery tomato curry sauce

Vegetable Pulao: Basmati rice steamed with vegetables

Mint and Tamarind Chutneys (accompaniments)

Yogurt Raita (accompaniment)

Open for take out and delivery at all four of locations. Dine-in services are open at the Avenues and Riverton locations. The Saffron Valley team is taking a measured approach to opening their doors in a safe manner for customers and employees. All through the Covid-19 lockdown period, they have been packaging meal kits for families in need. They are excited to open back up and serve the community. Indian food is healthy and nutritious, and Saffron has many options for vegetarian, vegan and gluten free preferences. Everything is made from scratch in their restaurants, including desserts. The use of spices and fresh herbs gives it great flavor.

