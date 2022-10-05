Joining the show today to talk about Domestic Violence Awareness Month is Lindsey Boyer. Boyer is the Executive Director for South Valley Services. This organization holds a 24-hour helpline for survivors of domestic violence or for community members who have questions, a safe shelter, community based services, education and training. All services are confidential and free to survivors, provided to people of all ages and genders.

The South Valley Services has a few events on the horizon. The Strike Out Violence event with bowling, laser tag, lunch, drawings and a silent auction is being held on October 15 this year from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Delton Bowling Lanes in Riverton. Get your tickets online!

To get involved with South Valley Services, donate online, corporate sponsorship for businesses, connect with resources, volunteer, attend events and organize on social media. Community support makes this organization possible. Survivors need support and support comes from everyone in the community.

Website: https://svsutah.org/

Instagram: @svs.utah

Facebook: @SouthValleyServices