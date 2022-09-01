- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s that time of year again! Even though most spiders are completely harmless, it’s common for people to want to know how to get rid of spiders from their home, because the fear most feel upon finding one in the house is palpable. As the temperatures begin to change it’s more than likely that spider sightings around the home will increase as the uninvited guests seek shelter from the cooler climes. Thankfully, there are numerous ways to deter spiders from entering your house, from decluttering your home to making natural repelling remedies. We called upon pest control and cleaning experts to share their useful tips and their most effective methods to get rid of spiders in the house without causing these harmless insects harm:
- Seal the gaps
- Spiders can make it through any tiny nooks and crannies that you might have in your home, so if you are really determined to keep them out, it’s worth looking around your house to take the opportunity to seal any slight gaps you might have that a spider could see as an open invitation into your home.
- Make an essential oil spray
- For a powerful home remedy to get rid of spiders all you need is the best essential oil for the job. “Peppermint oil is the best option to repel spiders,” Ivan recommends. “This is because spiders smell through their legs, so as soon as they are hit with that overpowering scent of peppermint, they will flee because the smell is too strong for them.” To make the perfect potion, if it’s safe for your household, Jordan suggests “mixing 20 drops of peppermint essential oil into a spray bottle filled with water. Use the mixture to get rid of spiders without killing them by spraying them into cracks and corners of your house. Alternatively, you can spray it on your duvet to deter them from getting into the bed.”
- Plus, you’ve heard of emotional support dogs, cats and even an emotional support peacock. But an emotional support alligator? This has to be a first. Joie Henney and his emotional support alligator, Wally, are turning heads after Henney took the gator to Love Park in Philadelphia recently. In the viral video, the gator can be seen in a harness and leash while it enjoys the splash coming from the fountain. The leash is being held by a little girl, who is the child of Henney’s friend. That’s a lot of trust in an animal that people would generally sprint in the other direction to get away from. That doesn’t stop Henney from treating the animal just like he would if Wally was a golden retriever. According to an interview Henney did with CNN, he came by the alligator after a friend in Florida asked him to take the baby gator that was in his pond. Wally was just under two feet long at that point, but he came at the right time for Henney, who had recently experienced the death of three friends. Henney told The Philadelphia Inquirer, “My doctor wanted to put me on depression medicine, and I hate taking medicine. I had Wally, and when I came home and was around him, it was all OK. My doctor knew about Wally and figured it works, so why not?”
