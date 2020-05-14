Ryan Shupe’s quarantine twist on his original songs!

Ryan Shupe has been rewriting many of his song as “Quarantine version of Shupe songs”! In true Ryan character, they are fun and upbeat. With the help of his kids, who he bounces ideas around with, he’s come up with new lyrics and references to help spread joy, unity, and bring a smile to your face. We enjoyed his tunes in our backyard today, and we know you will, too! Take a listen, and check out the link below for more:
https://www.facebook.com/theryanshupe/videos/1632318430261479/https://www.facebook.com/theryanshupe/videos/1627162380777084/
More on Ryan: ryanshupe.com/