Ryan Shupe announces Christmas tour

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Our friend Ryan Shupe was in the studio today to talk about how performing has impacted him during the pandemic. While 2020 definitely threw performers for a loop, Ryan got innovative, creating block parties! Traveling to neighborhoods solos where he could safely set up in a cul-de-sac, and bring joy in the form of a personal, socially distant mini concert!

While each venue is different, Ryan tells us his Christmas tour will still happen. He has various spots lined up around the state, and he’s looking forward to spreading holiday cheer. For more on Ryan, and to see where to catch him next, hop online. We’ve all turned to arts, music, movies, and performers to get us through the pandemic, let’s support our local artists!

We look forward to having Ryan back soon, and singing for us once again!

www.ryanshupe.com