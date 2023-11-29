Ryan Shupe and The Rubberband are ready to play all the classic Christmas songs, with upcoming holiday shows in Richfield, Logan, Roy, Orem, Mesa Arizona, Henderson Nevade, St. George, and of course Salt Lake City.

With surprises and special guest appearances planned for the concerts, and the holiday spirit all around, Ryan tells us that some of his favorite and well-known songs are still performed this time of year, but with a Christmas twist.

We hear his rendition of, “We Three Kings”, in that unmistakable style that only Ryan can bring. Hop online to get your tickets now before they’re gone!

www.ryanshupe.com