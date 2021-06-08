Ryan Reynolds opens up about his lifelong battle with anxiety and why you should go on a ‘solo date’

- On the first hour of GTU this morning – It’s more babies than anyone has ever had at once – a Gauteng woman has given birth to 10 babies, breaking the Guinness World Record held by Malian Halima Cissé who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month! Reagan tells us more about the woman who gave birth to decuplets just last night.
- Plus, the pandemic is winding down so it may be time to get out… with yourself! Surae shares one woman’s blog about solo dating that has everybody talking. “After a long work day (or week) it’s easy to fall into binge-watching a show or scrolling through TikTok for hours – and don’t get me wrong, sometimes you need those purely relaxing days. But other times, it feels good to get out and explore. What I did for my little adventure was the perfect formula of food plus activity. I started off by trying out Instagram-famous Korean corn dogs in the city before heading to a museum.” If you’d like to read the entire article, click here: https://www.bustle.com/p/what-i-learned-when-i-started-taking-myself-out-on-dates-every-week-8987153
- And a funny man opens up about a serious topic. Ryan Reynolds says he has three big reasons why he continues to open up about his mental health struggles — his daughters. The “Deadpool” star is the father of three daughters, ages 6, 4 and 1. He spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his children’s impact on his ability to open up about his lifelong battle with anxiety. “Part of it is that I have three daughters at home and part of my job as a parent is to model behaviors,” he told the outlet, “Model what it’s like to be sad and model what it’s like to be anxious, or angry. That there’s space for all these things.”
- Finally, Ellen DeGeneres is already gearing up for her exit. The multi-millionaire host is bowing out next year, and her camp is already arranging for her favorite famous pals to join her on a string of final shows — even though they won’t air until 2022. The biggest reps in Hollywood have already been approached by her producers, we’re told, so expect the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Justin Bieber and Kevin Hart to be on set for taping in April ’22 to bid farewell to DeGeneres.
- And at the end of the show, if you are struggling to sleep and searching for natural remedies, Reagan has ideas for us this morning. Including one that is tried and true for her – hope you join us this morning for a busy hour of GTU.