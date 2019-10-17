Ricci Sorensen said this recipe might be too simple, but we’re not complaining! She joined us in the kitchen for the perfect healthy fall recipe. We’re ditching the pasta and squashing carbs with her rustic spaghetti squash bowls.
Rustic Spaghetti Squash Bowls
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Cut spaghetti squash in half, lengthwise
- Scoop out seeds and discard
- Drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper flakes
- Roast in oven for 35-40 minutes until tender
Marinara:
- 6 cloves of garlic, minced or pressed
- 1 small onion, fine dice
- 1 pack of sliced button mushrooms
- Garlic powder
- Onion powder
- Sea salt
- Pepper
- Olive oil
- 1 bottle of favorite marinara OR 1 large can of crushed tomatoes
Directions:
- In a sauté pan on medium/low heat, drizzle a healthy amount of olive oil, slowly sauté onions, garlic, mushrooms and spices until tender.
- Pour in marinara or crushed tomatoes, simmer on low while the squash is roasting.
Pull squash from oven and use a fork to separate the squash into “noodles.”
- Pour the marinara over and serve in the squash shell, using it like a natural bowl.
- Enjoy!
