Rustic Spaghetti Squash Bowls

There’s a new way to lift and contour the face without surgery and Utah Facial Plastics is here to tell us all about it. We have Dr. Douglas Henstrom, facial plastic surgeon at Utah Facial Plastics, here to discuss 3 different non-surgical lift options that can be done separately or combined together for maximum results.

A radio-frequency device uses heat to stimulate collagen for tighter skin. If you are considering a face-lift but don’t want surgery, consider these alternatives: