Lace up, it’s time to run! The American Fork (AF) Canyon Run Against Cancer is coming up on June 22.

The AF Canyon Run Against Cancer is hosted by Intermountain Healthcare Cancer Centers in partnership with the Intermountain Foundation. Holly Hardy, Director of AF Canyon Run Against Cancer, and Dr. Tim Yeatman from Intermountain Healthcare, joined us to share details of the run and how Intermountain Healthcare is enhancing cancer care for patients.

The goal is to raise money to help cancer patients in our community. Proceeds from the race go towards supporting local cancer patients. The money raised from the race helps patients treated at the Intermountain Cancer Centers with medical bills as well as costs associated with receiving treatment, including transportation to and from appointments, temporary housing close to the hospital, and food.

The Intermountain Cancer Centers also provide a gift closet with items for hair loss such as wigs and scarves, mastectomy bras, and some prosthetics. Proceeds may also be used to purchase major and minor cancer equipment.

Dr. Yeatman is a physician scientist and surgical oncologist trained at MD Anderson Cancer Center. As a colon cancer researcher for more than 25 years, he’s received funding from the National Cancer Institute to conduct important cancer research. Dr. Yeatman is part of a team that is helping Intermountain Healthcare develop next generation ‘One Intermountain’ cancer care, which includes: highest quality, lowest cost cancer care that is provided close to patient’s homes with an emphasis on making the best cancer care easy to access no matter where you live.

The AF Canyon Run Against Cancer is on Saturday, June 22nd and includes a half-marathon, 10K, 5K, and Kids K. To register or volunteer to help during the race go to afcanyonrun.com.

To learn more about cancer care at Intermountain Healthcare, go to intermountainhealthcare.org/services/cancer-care.

This story includes sponsored content.