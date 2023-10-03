Kristina Pulsipher, co-founder of Ruff Haven, tells us about the organization which provides temporary emergency sheltering for the pets of domestic violence survivors so they can leave their abuser and find a safe, stable place for the entire family.

The service is free to families experiencing a temporary crisis so they can get back on their feet and keep the pets they love with them. They prioriotize domestic violence families so they can safely leave their abuser.

In 2022, along with the Humane Society of Utah and Representative Romero, passed House Bill 175 allowing pets to be included in protetive orders.

ruffhaven.org and on all social media platforms.