RSV: Expanded children’s services in Utah with MountainStar

Kids often get sick this time of year. A serious respiratory virus called RSV along with others are very prevalent this time of year. How do you know when your child’s sickness is serious enough to take them to the hospital? Here are some tips:

If your child is breathing at a rate that is uncomfortable.

Hydration isn’t going well, meaning no wet diapers.

If after 3 or 4 days of being sick they aren’t getting better, it’s time to bring them in.

You can go to your pediatrician or if you are very concerned or after hours you should take them directly to the emergency room.

Where should you take your children in this case?

MountainStar has kid-friendly emergency rooms in 8 Utah hospitals and offers the highest level of care for children in Utah. They can offer follow-up care and specialty care as needed to care for your children as well. There are access points at 8 Utah hospitals with comprehensive services at Ogden Regional Medical Center and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

Learn more about MountainStar Hospitals, their kid-friendly emergency rooms, and what comprehensive care means for your child by clicking here.

This story contains sponsored content.