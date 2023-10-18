SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – On your marks. Get Set. Go! R&R Barbeque is gearing up for another sellout year of its customer favorite holiday meal packs – great for Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings. The Thanksgiving Meal Pack special offer launches on November 1st!

The Thanksgiving Meal Pack is a full turkey dinner that feeds 6-8 people for $149.99. The meal includes a slow-smoked turkey, 3 lbs. of mashed potatoes, a quart of gravy, 3 lbs. of stuffing, 3 lbs. of cream corn, one dozen rolls, and a peach cobbler dessert. Makes your mouth water, doesn’t it?

If you ordered a meal pack with R&R Barbeque last year, you should receive an email notification about an early bird access that includes a $20 discount for return customers. Check your email if that applies to you!

R&R Barbeque also offers full catering services for family and business gatherings and special events.

Visit RandRbbq.com to explore the menu and to find a location near you.

• Instagram: @randrbbq

• Facebook: @randrbarbecue

• TikTok: @randrbbq

Sponsored by Savory Restaurant Fund & R&R Barbeque.