Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, made with love!

Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles is soul food right here in Salt Lake City! Owner Arthur Owens joined us today, and showed us how he creates their deliciousness. This pop-up restaurant sells every day, and once we took a bite, we understood why!

The wings are marinated for 24 hours, and Arthur doesn’t reveal what they’re soaking in other than “buttermilk and love!” After the marinating is over, the wings are tossed in Row Ohh’s flour, and dropped in the fryer. The meat melts in your mouth, the waffles are soft and wonderful, and the touch of cinnamon ties the tasty flavors all together!

Arthur is one busy entrepreneur. He’s also owner of Another Level Barber Shop, set to open a convenience store, and shooting to open a brick and mortar Row Ohh’s this October.

Customers love Row Ohh’s because it’s not just any chicken or waffles, they go all out with spices. Visit Row Ohh’s at 545 S 700 W, and book them for catering!

www.rowohhschickenandwafflesslc.com instgram @row_ohhs_chicken_and_waffles