Kacey Tess was back on the show, this time making a delicious rotisserie chicken slider. The best part about this slider is how easy it is!
Rotisserie Chicken Sliders
Ingredients:
- 6 whole wheat rolls
- Tart cherry jam
- 3 slices smoked Gouda cheese
- 1/2 rotisserie chicken
- 3 dill pickle spears sliced
- 1 C arugula
- 1 Tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- Spicy mustard
Directions:
- Preheat oven to low broil
- Toss arugula with vinegar and olive oil, set aside
- On baking sheet half the rolls
- One one side of each roll spread cherry jam
- Place 1/2 piece of sliced Gouda on top of jam Broil for 2-3 minutes until bread is toasted and cheese is melting
- Top with chicken, slices of pickle, arugula and spicy mustard
- Enjoy!