Rotisserie Chicken Sliders

Temma was back and she brought beautiful little Tess. Tess is very well behaved and the biggest sweetheart. Besides showing off her adorable partner, Temma also came on the show to talk about the Pet Project. The Pet Project is a donation drive collecting items for the animals.

For every item donated, guests can get one free admission ticket to the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s play center (Tuki’s Island: Play & Party Center), and they can also enter for a chance to win an observation Shark Encounter. For more information on the Pet Project you can visit the aquarium's website thelivingplanet.com/petproject or to find more about the pets and what they need you can visit Best Friend's Animal Society website bestfriends.org