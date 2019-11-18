Rotisserie Chicken Sliders

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Kacey Tess was back on the show, this time making a delicious rotisserie chicken slider. The best part about this slider is how easy it is!

Rotisserie Chicken Sliders

Ingredients:

  • 6 whole wheat rolls
  • Tart cherry jam
  • 3 slices smoked Gouda cheese
  • 1/2 rotisserie chicken 
  • 3 dill pickle spears sliced 
  • 1 C arugula 
  • 1 Tbsp red wine vinegar 
  • 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil 
  • Spicy mustard

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to low broil 
  2. Toss arugula with vinegar and olive oil, set aside 
  3. On baking sheet half the rolls
  4. One one side of each roll spread cherry jam 
  5. Place 1/2 piece of sliced Gouda on top of jam Broil for 2-3 minutes until bread is toasted and cheese is melting 
  6. Top with chicken, slices of pickle, arugula and spicy mustard
  7. Enjoy!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook