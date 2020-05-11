Rosie Nguyen’s spring roll recipe

Capturing special milestones with professional photography doesn't have to be something you need to give up during this uncertain time. Photographers want to spread the word that the doors to their businesses are still open, and there are safe ways to capture everything from senior portraits, to family photos, to weddings, to a shoot simply documenting this time in history.

Amanda Rumsey Morgan of Photography by Freebird showed us how. She's shot for years, and you'll fall in love with her aesthetic as soon as you open up her instagram. Always outdoors, and with natural light, Amanda knows all the incredible settings in which to shoot. Always involved in the arts and creating in one form or another, her artistic eye and outgoing personality will have you not only comfortable in front of her camera, but thrilled with your final product.