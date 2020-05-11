Live Now
Rosie Nguyen’s spring roll recipe

ABC reporter Rosie Nguyen joined us in the GTU kitchen today to share her delicious Spring Rolls + Peanut Sauce recipe from her family restaurant, Pho Tay Ho! Follow along, and let us know how yours turn out!


Spring roll recipe:

Rice paper

Vermicelli Noodles

Shrimp

Brisket

Lettuce

basil

mint

cilantro

Peanut sauce recipe:

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 tbsp. sugar

4 tbsp. hoisin sauce

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 small garlic clove, mashed

1 tbsp. sesame oil

2 tsp. chili garlic paste

2 small limes

Family restaurant’s info: Pho Tay Ho 1766 S. Main Street Salt Lake City, UT 84115

