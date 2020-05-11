Rosie Nguyen’s spring roll recipe

ABC reporter Rosie Nguyen joined us in the GTU kitchen today to share her delicious Spring Rolls + Peanut Sauce recipe from her family restaurant, Pho Tay Ho! Follow along, and let us know how yours turn out!
Spring roll recipe:
Rice paper
Vermicelli Noodles
Shrimp
Brisket
Lettuce
basil
mint
cilantro
Peanut sauce recipe:
1/2 cup peanut butter
1 tbsp. sugar
4 tbsp. hoisin sauce
1 tbsp. soy sauce
1 small garlic clove, mashed
1 tbsp. sesame oil
2 tsp. chili garlic paste
2 small limes
Family restaurant’s info: Pho Tay Ho 1766 S. Main Street Salt Lake City, UT 84115