We all know the turkey is the main centerpiece of Thanksgiving but don’t overlook the side dishes!

Charlotte Hancey joined us to share her healthier, savory alternative to the usual Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole.

Rosemary Sweet Potato Hash

2 lbs sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 cup yellow onion, diced

4 oz button mushrooms, sliced

3 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped

1/2 cup pre-cooked crumbled bacon

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400. Toss all ingredients together on a sheet pan and spread to single layer. Bake for 20-25 min or until potatoes are tender.

Visit charlotteshares.blog or Instagram: @charlotte.shares for more of Charlotte’s recipes!