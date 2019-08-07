Newsfore Opt-In Form

Roseman University screenings and cleanings

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Help your kids get ready for school with a clean, winning smile! Roseman University is hosting a Back To School Brush-up, and better yet, it’s free! JB Bermudez-Koch and Robert Swain, both 3rd year students at Roseman University, joined us in the studio to talk about the 5th Annual Back to School Brush Up!

The event offers free dental screening and cleanings for children grades K-12. It is on August 9, from 9 am to 4 pm at Roseman Dental. This event allows children to receive a free dental screening and teeth cleaning as well as voucher to return for a free comprehensive exam, free x-rays and up to $50 in additional care.

Appointments are available, but walk-ins are also welcome as supplies last. Roseman Dental care provides affordable, outstanding dental care by Doctor of Dental Medicine students. All care is supervised by faculty who are licensed Utah dentists. You can find Roseman and this wonderful opportunity just off 106th south in South Jordan.

The clinic is located just off 106th South in South Jordan. For more information visit www.rosemandental.com

This segment includes sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More GTU Table Talk

Latest News Videos

Arthritis Foundation: 'Swing For A Cure' Golf Tournament

Authorities still searching for remains of mother and son amid boyfriend’s guilty plea

EXCLUSIVE: Family speaks after man killed by police

Three ‘heroes’ honored for stopping potential gunman

Evacuations at Valley Fair Mall after false alarm of shots fired

More News

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS