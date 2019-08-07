Roseman University screenings and cleanings

Help your kids get ready for school with a clean, winning smile! Roseman University is hosting a Back To School Brush-up, and better yet, it’s free! JB Bermudez-Koch and Robert Swain, both 3rd year students at Roseman University, joined us in the studio to talk about the 5th Annual Back to School Brush Up!

The event offers free dental screening and cleanings for children grades K-12. It is on August 9, from 9 am to 4 pm at Roseman Dental. This event allows children to receive a free dental screening and teeth cleaning as well as voucher to return for a free comprehensive exam, free x-rays and up to $50 in additional care.

Appointments are available, but walk-ins are also welcome as supplies last. Roseman Dental care provides affordable, outstanding dental care by Doctor of Dental Medicine students. All care is supervised by faculty who are licensed Utah dentists. You can find Roseman and this wonderful opportunity just off 106th south in South Jordan.

The clinic is located just off 106th South in South Jordan. For more information visit www.rosemandental.com

This segment includes sponsored content.