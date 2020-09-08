Root’d Cafe is today’s Save the Faves

Root’d Cafe in Cottonwood Heights spoiled us in today’s Save the Faves. We loved what we got to sample, and we know you’ll love them, too. We tried:

Feelin’ Hazy beer battered Fish Tacos: mahi, chipotle ranch aioli, shredded cabbage, mango salsa, topped with cilantro and lime.

French Dip: sliced roast beef, melted swiss cheese, crispy onion straws, horseradish aioli, all on a French bread baguette with a rosemary infused au jus

Breakfast sandwich: prosciutto ham, apple smoked bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, all on a brioche bun with a hollandaise spread.

Root’d Cafe is open for dine-in and pick up from Tuesday – Saturday 8 am – 9 pm, and Sunday from 8 am – 4 pm. The patio is open, and pups are welcome! You can view all info, and make a reservation or take-out order online.

Visit Root’d at 2577 Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights and at rootdcafe.com

